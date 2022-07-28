Orlando weather: High heat ahead of evening showers

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 96 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 75 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Central Florida is in for much drier weather for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. With lower rain chances comes warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs on Thursday will be in the mid-90s across the interior and low-90s along the coast. Stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm this evening mainly west of I-4.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

We have another hot and humid day at the theme arks. Rain chances will be at 20% or less with highs near 96 degrees. It will be a good day to cool off at the water park. Park visitors should hydrate and apply a good quality sunscreen.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Warm temperatures and dry skies will be the story along our east coast today. Afternoon highs will be in the low-90s with the chance for ocean breezes. There is a moderate risk for rip currents so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM continues to track dry air dominating across central Florida through the weekend. This will force rain chances down to about 20% and pump up the volume on local temps. In the tropics....still silent with tropical storm formation not expected for at least the next 5 days.