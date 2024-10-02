Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Storms expected across Central Florida Wednesday afternoon

By
Updated  October 2, 2024 6:31am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: October 2, 2024

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner has a look at the Wednesday forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a sunny and hot day, Central Florida faces a decent chance for storms on Wednesday afternoon, though they won't be as widespread or slow-moving as Tuesday, so totals will be lower, ranging from 1"-2". 

Most locations will only catch a few tenths of an inch if it rains at all. The best chance will once again be south of Ocala.

Tracking the tropics

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a slow-developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico next week to bring copious amounts of rain to Florida.

Image 1 of 3

 

If the system comes together as models suggest, it may happen as soon as Sunday. Central Florida could face upwards of a FOOT of rain across many parts of Florida next week, sparking flooding concerns.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

 

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast

 

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

﻿
 

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

