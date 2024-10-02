Orlando weather: Storms expected across Central Florida Wednesday afternoon

After a sunny and hot day, Central Florida faces a decent chance for storms on Wednesday afternoon, though they won't be as widespread or slow-moving as Tuesday, so totals will be lower, ranging from 1"-2".

Most locations will only catch a few tenths of an inch if it rains at all. The best chance will once again be south of Ocala.

Tracking the tropics

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a slow-developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico next week to bring copious amounts of rain to Florida.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

If the system comes together as models suggest, it may happen as soon as Sunday. Central Florida could face upwards of a FOOT of rain across many parts of Florida next week, sparking flooding concerns.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35