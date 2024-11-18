Orlando weather: Sara dissipates over Central America, remnants to bring rain to Florida

What was once Tropical Storm Sara dissipated Monday over Central America, following days of heavy rainfall, flooding, and mudslides in that region. The remnants of Sara will merge with a cold front over the Gulf of Mexico, bringing humidity, rain, and showers to Central Florida later this week.

The National Hurricane Center issued its final advisory for Sara early Monday. Sara was the 18th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which ends on Nov. 30, 2024. There are no tropical threats in the immediate future, according to FOX 35's Brooks Garner.

Timeline: When will the rain reach Orlando, Central Florida?

According to FOX 35's Brooks Garner, the remnants of Sara will merge with a cold front moving across the United States, and will push humidity and showers into Florida midweek, most likely Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Some showers will form late Tuesday, though the majority of the rain will begin early Wednesday morning – around 7 a.m. and last throughout the day. Winds and cool temperatures will then follow on Thursday and Friday.

Orlando and areas nearby could see .36" of an inch of rain, parts north of Orlando could see up to an inch of rain, according to forecast models.

How cold will temperatures get this week in Florida?

Temperatures will dip into the high 60s and low 70s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s. The typical high in January for Central Florida is in the 70s.