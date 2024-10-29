Orlando weather: Pleasant start to the day in Central Florida with chance of isolated showers

Expect pleasant and dry conditions, as temperatures range from the 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs will hover around the average, reaching the low 80s near the coast and mid 80s inland.

A few isolated showers, accompanied by the potential for a rumble of thunder, are expected after midday. Rain chances will be highest near the coast due to a northeasterly flow. Winds will intensify throughout the day, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Beach goers should be cautious, as rough, choppy waters and a high risk of rip currents are forecasted.

Looking Ahead:

The northeasterly flow will continue to influence the weather for the rest of the week, keeping isolated showers and gusty winds in the forecast through Friday. Temperatures will remain seasonable, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Halloween is expected to be pleasant, with temperatures dipping into the 70s by the time trick-or-treating begins. While a few light, spotty showers are possible, the overall chance of rain is low and any showers will be isolated.

Tropics Update:

In the southwestern Caribbean, there is a 40% (medium) chance of tropical development over the next 7-10 days. A tropical depression is likely to form later this week or into the weekend. Current data suggests the formation of a tropical storm, which would be named Patty.

Two possible scenarios are being monitored. The first and more likely scenario would see a weaker storm steered into the Atlantic, staying offshore along the East Coast. The second scenario, less probable but still on the radar, could see a slightly stronger storm move into the Gulf of Mexico.

At this time, there is no immediate concern, but forecasters will continue to monitor the system closely, with updates expected in early November. Stay tuned for any changes to the forecast.