Orlando weather: Forecast, rain chances, Halloween forecast in Orlando

The Brief Patchy dense fog will develop this morning, reducing visibility. Expected a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today.



Plan for areas of reduced visibility this morning as patchy dense fog develops. It will clear and lift out of the region around 9-10 a.m. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Temperatures will be a few degrees below our average high of 82°, with highs around the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances today in Orlando?

Only a 10-20% chance exists for a stray light shower or sprinkle, mostly in coastal Brevard and Volusia counties.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the 50s and 60s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

Another cold front moves in late Wednesday/early Thursday. This one will bring a more dramatic change in temperatures. Highs will be around 10 degrees below our typical high of 82° in Orlando, reaching the low 70s Thursday and Friday.

The Halloween forecast features mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 71°. Overnight temperatures will be chilly as well, plan for lows to fall into the low 50s beginning Friday morning. Dry weather persists into the weekend and early next week. This weekend specifically, brings more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, as highs reach the mid and upper 70s.