Orlando weather: Mostly clear and cool Presidents Day

Today: Mostly clear & cooler

Residents can expect a crisp and cool start to President’s Day, with morning temperatures hovering in the low to mid-50s.

While a jacket may be necessary early in the day, sunshine and warming conditions will allow for comfortable outdoor activities by the afternoon.

Highs are projected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s, offering a pleasant but below-normal temperature range.

Forecasters recommend wearing sunglasses and applying sunscreen for those spending time outside, as mostly clear skies will dominate throughout the day.

Looking Ahead: Unsettled pattern & rollercoaster temperatures

Looking ahead, meteorologists are tracking a significant shift in the weather pattern.

A strong cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday, bringing temperatures up to the low 80s before triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Following the passage of the front, temperatures will cool down once again, with quieter weather anticipated on Thursday and Friday.

However, another system is on the horizon for the weekend, increasing the likelihood of rain on Sunday.

Residents are advised to stay informed of changing weather conditions and prepare for fluctuating temperatures as the week progresses.