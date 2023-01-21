Orlando weather: Gloomy, rainy day with cooler temperatures in Central Florida

Today's high: 69 degrees

Tonight's low: 61 degrees

Main weather concerns:

A warm front will push north through Central Florida today and bring numerous showers with it. Rain chances are expected to develop by lunchtime and spread across our area, especially north of Orlando.

Expect mostly showers with a few rumbles of thunder. Rain will carry through the evening hours before departing overnight. Most areas should see .10-.50" of rain by the end of the night. Ahead of the cold front on Sunday, breezy winds out of the south will bring highs into the 70s and 80s and could allow for isolated t-storms in the afternoon.

BEACHES:

Not the best of days for the beach with gloomy and wet conditions. Showers are likely along the beaches, especially from the Cape and to the north. Surf will be around 2' with a moderate risk of a rip current.

THEME PARKS:

A few showers today are possible by mid-afternoon at the parks under cloudy skies. It would be a good idea to have a rain jacket on hand! Highs will only warm to near 70 at the warmest.

OUTLOOK:

The cold front will push through late Sunday night and could lead to a few rain showers early Monday morning, otherwise cooler weather returns for the day with highs back in the 60s. The rest of the week will be up and down with warmer weather ahead of a midweek front.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday with cooler air returning for the weekend. Winds will also return with breezy weather expected both those days.

