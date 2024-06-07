Orlando weather: Friday brings showers, thunderstorms in the afternoon

Our Friday forecast features more heat and scattered showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon. Our highs won't be quite as hot as yesterday, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s for highs. Storms won't be nearly as widespread or as intense as what we saw yesterday, with about a 40% chance this afternoon.

Hot and mainly dry weather is on the way for this weekend. Temperatures will be approaching record levels with highs just a degree or two shy of the century mark. Mostly sunny skies can be expected, with only the slim chance of an isolated downpour or two possible.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

SATURDAY - FORECAST HIGH: 98° RECORD HIGH: 99° (1985)

SUNDAY - FORECAST HIGH: RECORD HIGH: 100° (1907)

LOOKING AHEAD: A major pattern change is on the way for middle parts of next week. This change will help bring some much needed rain to Central Florida and hopefully reduce and lessen drought conditions throughout the state. The long-term pattern looks like it will be on the active side as well, with more rounds of rain possible.