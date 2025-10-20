Orlando weather forecast: Sunny, mostly dry in Central Florida

It was a cool and foggy start to the work week in parts of Central Florida. That fog clears as the sun comes up.

High temperatures will be in the high 70sm, which is seasonally normal for this time of the year. It will feel a bit more humid.

Mostly dry across the region, though there is a chance for an isolated shower or two throughout. Along the coastline, still a high risk for rip currents at the beaches.

Tonight's Forecast

Partly to mostly clear skies prevail tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 60s for lows.

This week

A few isolated showers will be possible Tuesday as temperatures warm up and approach the upper 80s. Only a 20% chance of rain is expected, so don't cancel any plans. A cold front moves in midweek, giving way to breezy, cooler, and dry conditions for the end of the work week.

Plan for beautiful and comfortable weather with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s, and overnight lows in the low and middle 60s.