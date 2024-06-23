Orlando weather forecast: Showers and storms roll into Central Florida Sunday afternoon

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: After another busy afternoon of showers and storms, rain will gradually taper off this evening. Dry and muggy conditions are expected overnight, with lows only falling into the mid-70s.

MONDAY: Rich tropical moisture remains over Central Florida which means more of the same for us on Monday. Highs will warm quickly into the upper 80s to low 90s with feels like temps in the low to mid triple digits. Scattered showers and storms will again develop along the seabreeze early in the afternoon and spread inland. The main window for rain will be from 2 to 8 PM. Main hazards will be heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds.

LOOKING AHEAD: The final week of June will be active with daily chances of afternoon storms and seasonable heat in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rainfall totals could reach 2-4" in many areas by Friday.

TROPICS: In the tropics, 93L is expected to move onshore into Mexico by tonight. It has not impressed the NHC this weekend and likely will not become a tropical cyclone. Regardless, more heavy rain and flooding is likely in Central Mexico. Elsewhere, there are some signals that active tropical waves coming off Africa could develop deeper in the Atlantic, but Saharan dust should keep that activity in check for now. Extended models bring Saharan dust towards FL and the Gulf of Mexico by next weekend. That could bring us some vivid sunrise and sunsets.