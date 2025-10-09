Orlando weather: Approaching cold front to bring lower humidity, cooler temperatures, gusty winds

The Brief Thursday will start off dry with a 50% chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in place for essentially all of our Central Florida beaches and coastlines. Following weekend showers and wind, Sunday and into Monday will feature much drier and more pleasant air as a result of a cold front.



Thursday's weather is starting off dry across Central Florida, but some afternoon scattered showers and storms are possible. Meanwhile, the area eagerly awaits a cold front that is expected to creep in on Sunday and into Monday.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

We're seeing a mostly dry start to our Thursday across Central Florida with only a few isolated light showers moving onshore near the coast.

However, higher chances of scattered showers and storms are on the way near midday and into the early afternoon at about 50%, especially near the coast. It won't be a washout by any means, but pockets of heavy rain and a few storms will be possible.

It will remain breezy as wind gusts reach peak speeds of around 30 mph.

Afternoon highs will still be a bit below normal and reach the mid-to-upper-80s.

A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in place for essentially all of our Central Florida beaches and coastlines. Minor coastal flooding and beach erosion will be possible as the King Tide ushers in higher-than-normal water levels. A high risk of rip currents is also in place for our local beaches, and local officials are urging beachgoers to stay out of the water even if you're a strong swimmer.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Lingering showers are possible Thursday night. Winds will gradually pick up as temperatures fall into the low-and-mid-70s for lows.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

Our Friday forecast will be a bit of a complicated one.

An area of low pressure could develop sometime Friday off the East coast of Florida. Exactly where and when will play a big role in how much rain we see tomorrow.

With the data we have now, it appears likely that we will have multiple rounds of heavy rain and a few storms that will make their way onshore. Once again, near the coast is where the highest amount of rain will fall, and multiple inches could fall at that.

With the amount of rain and coastal flooding that has already taken place, this could lead to more flooding and potential flash flooding issues.

It will also be quite windy, with speeds up to 30-35 mph+. A Wind Advisory has already been issued for Flagler County, with an expansion to other counties possible.

Saturday will a bit of a mixed bag, as there's a 30% chance of a few showers along with some passing clouds.

We're getting consistent signs that Sunday and into Monday will feature much drier and more pleasant air along with minimal to no chances of rain as a result of our cold front. Plan for lower humidity, less rain and temperatures dipping down into the 60s for lows Sunday and Monday morning.