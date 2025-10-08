Orlando weather: Mostly dry day as Flood Advisory remains in place for local beaches and coastlines

The Brief A break from the relentless wet weather finally arrives Wednesday in Central Florida. There is only a 20% chance of a few hit-and-miss showers. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in place for essentially all of our Central Florida beaches and coastlines.



A break from the relentless wet weather finally arrives Wednesday in Central Florida. Although the day will be mostly dry, a Flood Advisory remains in place for essentially all of our local beaches and coastlines following the recent influx of heavy rain.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

We won't be completely free from the rain, but showers will be few and far on Wednesday. Plan for a 20% chance of only a few of these hit-and-miss showers.

Sunshine will be much easier to come by on Wednesday, allowing temperatures to warm up to more seasonable averages. Plan for highs to reach the mid-80s along the coast and closer to the upper-80s for inland areas.

A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in place for essentially all of our Central Florida beaches and coastlines. Minor coastal flooding will be possible as the King Tide ushers in higher-than-normal water levels. A high risk of rip currents is also in place for our local beaches. Local officials are urging beachgoers to stay out of the water even if you're a strong swimmer.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Conditions will remain mostly dry overnight under a partly clear sky.

Temperatures will fall into the low-and-middle-70s by early Thursday morning.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

By Thursday and Friday, rain chances will increase yet again as moisture builds in from the south ahead of an approaching cold front. With the data we have now, it appears a cold front will make it through Central Florida, giving way to another dose of fall.

Friday and Saturday will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday will be a bit of a mixed bag, as there's a 30% chance of a few showers along with some passing clouds.

We're getting consistent signs that Sunday and into Monday will feature much drier and more pleasant air along with minimal to no chances of rain as a result of our cold front.

Plan for lower humidity, less rain and temperatures dipping down into the 60s for lows Sunday and Monday morning.