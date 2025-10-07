Orlando weather: More rain on the way through early afternoon; King Tide, flash floods bring local impacts

The Brief Tuesday's weather will feature more rain, with chances peaking at 40%, mainly near midday and into the early afternoon hours. Dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, coastal erosion and King Tides will continue to impact areas of coastal flooding. A cold front, as well as lower humidity and less rain, is expected to arrive this weekend.



More rain is on the way for our weather on Tuesday in Central Florida, although there are lower chances than Monday. Meanwhile, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, coastal erosion and King Tides will continue to impact areas of coastal flooding.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Tuesday's weather will feature more rain. However, we will have more dry time and plenty more breaks in the shower activity as opposed to Monday.

We'll expect rain chances to peak at 40%, mainly near midday and into the early afternoon hours. It won't be nearly as widespread or heavy as we've seen the last few days and will actually taper off near the mid-afternoon.

Temperatures will be a degree or two below normal with highs around the mid-80s.

It will also remain breezy at the beaches as rough surf conditions continue. There's a high risk of dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, additional coastal erosion, plus King Tides contributing to areas of coastal flooding. A Coastal Flood Advisory and a High Surf Advisory are in place for all of our Atlantic beaches in Central Florida.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Mostly dry conditions prevail this evening and will last overnight. Dry air will continue to filter into the region, allowing temperatures to dip into the low 70s under a mainly clear sky.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

We finally catch a small break in the relentless wet weather as we head into Wednesday. However, we won't be completely dry, as a few isolated showers will remain in the forecast for some areas.

Temperatures this week will be around just below normal, with highs reaching the middle-to-upper-80s.

By Thursday and Friday, rain chances will increase yet again as moisture builds in from the south ahead of an approaching cold front. With the data we have now, it appears the cold front will make it through Central Florida, giving way to another dose of fall.

We're still several days out at this point, but we're getting consistent signs that next weekend may feature much drier and more pleasant air along with minimal to no chances of rain. It's looking more likely that the forecast will feature lower humidity, less rain and temperatures dipping down into the 60s for lows Saturday and Sunday morning.