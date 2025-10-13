Orlando weather: Rough surf, dangerous rip currents at Atlantic beaches

Our Monday begins on a cool and crisp note across Central Florida with many areas seeing temperatures in the low 60s. Some people might want to grab a light jacket or sweater for this morning, but be sure to wear something lighter underneath.

Temperatures will make a big swing into the mid 80s this afternoon, so you'll definitely want to shed the jacket or sweater by then. Sunshine will be abundant as clear skies take hold. At the beaches, highs will only climb into the low 80s under sunny skies.

Rough surf at Florida's beaches continues. There is a high risk of numerous, strong, and life-threatening rip currents along all Atlantic beaches.

Monday night weather forecast

Another cool and crisp, fall-like night is on the way for Central Florida. Temperatures will dip down into the low and mid 60s under mostly clear skies. Enjoy the free AC while it's here!

This week's weather forecast

The rest of this week will be a breath of fresh air compared to the dreary, wet, and muggy weather last week. Tuesday will be comfortable with sunshine and low humidity.

Plan for sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.

There is a chance for some light, scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday. The rest of the week remains dry.