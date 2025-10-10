Orlando weather: Heavy waves of rain, gusty winds and ongoing flooding hit Florida's East Coast

The Brief The FOX 35 Storm Team has designated Friday as a Weather Impact Day. Multiple waves of heavy rain, gusty winds, ongoing flooding, rough surf and strong rip currents are expected. This rough weather patch will make way for an approaching cold front over the weekend.



The FOX 35 Storm Team has designated Friday as a Weather Impact Day, as multiple waves of heavy rain, gusty winds, ongoing flooding, rough surf and strong rip currents are expected.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather on Friday, as well as a look ahead to an approaching cold front over the weekend.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Multiple waves of heavy rain are on the way, especially for areas that have already picked up multiple inches this week.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Areas along the Interstate 95 corridor have the highest chances of rain on Friday, and this is where additional inches could fall.

These areas near the coast are waterlogged after what's been a very wet week, which brings the continued risk of flooding to these communities. With multiple flood alerts in place for today, the bottom line is to never drive through flooded roadways.

Inland areas won't be completely free from the rain on Friday either. Chances will begin to build in these areas closer to midday and the early afternoon.

Today, the onshore winds will crank back up too, with speeds possibly reaching more than 30 mph. This, paired with the unusually high tides, will contribute to rough surf, breakers of 5–8 feet and minor beach erosion.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Lingering showers are possible overnight. However, the worst of the rain will steadily exit.

Breezy winds continue as temperatures fall into the low-and-mid-70s for lows.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Looking Ahead:

Saturday will be a bit of a mixed bag, as there's a 30% chance of a few showers along with some passing clouds.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

We're getting consistent signs that Sunday and into next week will feature what is set to be a much-needed dry and beautiful fall-like stretch! Drier and more pleasant air, along with minimal to no chances of rain, can be expected beginning Sunday. Plan for lower humidity, less rain and temperatures dipping down into the 60s for morning lows, even into much of next week.