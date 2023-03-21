Today's high: 78 degrees

Tonight's low: 60 degrees

Main weather concerns: Looks like another beautiful weather day all across Central Florida. Expect highs inland to reach the mid-upper 70s, just a touch cooler along the beaches. Any rain chances will be very low (20% or less) and confined to the coastal areas around North Volusia and Flagler counties. Otherwise...things look great for any outdoor plans you may have on this Tuesday.

BEACHES: Beaches look pretty good today overall. Northern Volusia and Coastal Flagler Counties might see a few weak showers develop, forecast models are hinting at this scenario for today. Expect mixed skies and breezes from the NNE. Surf builds into the waist to chest high range in a mix of swell. Moderate risk of rip currents at all Atlantic beach fronts, stay safe out there!

THEME PARKS: Theme parks will feature mixed skies and comfortable warmth all day. Highs there will hit in the upper 70s. You might want a jacket on the early side of the day, t-shirts definitely for the PM.

OUTLOOK: Temperatures will continue warming in the coming days, heading into the 80s and eventual 90s as we move into the weekend.

A weak front will move into the area on Saturday bringing only slight rain opportunities in the 20% or less range.

With that said, the overall trend suggests very warm/hot weather with no real relief from the heat in sight. Looks like the first week of Spring will be disguised as the first week of Summer!