Orlando weather: Warm and muggy temperatures; possible showers on the way

The Brief Another warm and muggy day is expected across Central Florida. Highs look to warm up close to 90 degrees inland with readings near the beaches in the lower to middle 80s. A few showers and storms look to spark up with the help of the sea breeze collision this afternoon and evening.



Central Florida residents can expect another warm and muggy day, with a few showers a possibility in the afternoon and evening.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Another warm and muggy day is on tap in Central Florida.

Highs look to warm up close to 90 degrees inland with readings near the beaches in the lower to middle 80s.

A few showers and storms look to spark up with the help of the sea breeze collision this afternoon and evening. The best chances for these will be east of the Interstate 4 corridor.

Consider yourself lucky if you get in on a downpour. We'll keep the threat of an isolated shower or two overnight before these fade away later.

Lows look to slide back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

A storm system to our northwest will be on the approach, and this cold frontal boundary along with the sea breeze collision will help make for more coverage of showers and storms.

As we wake up on Sunday, a few downpours are possible, but chances then increase into the afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms look to spark as this front slides in and the sea breezes interact with each other.

A couple could turn strong to severe with hail and gusty wind the main hazards.

A marginal risk is drawn across much of the area, which is a one-out-of-five on the risk scale.

There looks to be enough "wind energy" with the help of the sea breeze that the tornado chance isn't zero, albeit low. That's something we'll be monitoring.

Highs round out in the upper 80s to near 90 once again, which helps boost the instability in the atmosphere.

Showers and a few storms will linger through the night with lows dipping back into the upper 60s.

What will the weather look like next week?

Dig deeper:

We will do it all over again on Monday as this diffuse boundary will be overhead along with the help of the sea breeze.

Chances of showers and storms rise into the afternoon, lingering through the evening.

Hit-or-miss showers and storms are on the docket with an isolated severe storm or two possible.

With the colder air aloft, hail is a concern.

Gusty winds, along with a spin-up tornado, also can't be taken off the table.

Behind this disturbance, high pressure will start to build back in through midweek with temperatures rising and more sun returning.

Highs jump back into the lower 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday with readings in the lower to mid-90s on Thursday.

That warmth streams in ahead of another system that looks to bring higher rain chances by the week's end. This is something we'll be watching, and something we badly need.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: