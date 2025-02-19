Orlando weather: Warm temperatures to start the day, cold front set to move in with showers and thunderstorms

The Brief We're off to a mostly-dry and mild start to our Wednesday across Central Florida. Temperatures will be on the warm side for this afternoon, with highs climbing back into the upper 70s and low 80s. However, the warm-up will be short-lived, as a cold front will move in later today and bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.



Wednesday weather outlook

What To Expect:

Today has been designated a Weather Impact Day, due to the latest developments of a rainy system moving into Orlando.

Temperatures today will be on the warm side for the afternoon, with highs climbing back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

However, the advancing cold front will move in later today and bring scattered showers, as well as a few thunderstorms.

There is a high potential for soaking rain during the period of afternoon school sports, the evening commute and dinnertime.

The rain will be the heaviest from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a few lightning storms. However, severe storms are not expected.

After the main round of rain, any lingering lighter showers will mostly end before 10 p.m.

We could pick up more than one inch of rain.

So, even though we're mostly rain free this morning, you should still grab an umbrella or rain jacket as you head out the door.

Unseasonably cool end to the workweek

What's next:

Thanks to today's cold front, cooler and drier air will filter in for Thursday and Friday.

This will lead to highs that will be well-below-normal, only reaching the mid to upper 60s through Friday.

With the drier air in place, this will lead to a good amount of sunshine.

By the weekend, rain chances pick back up for Sunday, with another cold front sliding through.

So far, the best chances of rain look to exist further south.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

