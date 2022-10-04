Orlando weather forecast: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 50s in Central Florida

Today's high: 81 degrees

Tonight's low: 62 degrees

Rain: 0%

Main weather concerns:

Another dry day for the area...the exception could be along the Brevard County coast, a few showers possible there. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Winds trend breezy from the north as a weak front slides through the area. High temps are comfy today, around 80 or so.

Lows tonight dip into the 50s and 60s across the viewing area. Flood issues continue on the middle of St. Johns River through midweek above Lake Harney, near Deland and at Astor.

BEACHES:

The beaches will feature breezy-windy conditions as northerly winds crank up today. Highs reside in the upper 70s. Rip current risk remains elevated. Surf is in the 2-3' range in North windswell.

A few showers will be possible blowing by in the increased wind flow. Coverage along the beaches stands at 20%.

OUTLOOK:

The extended outlook for Central Florida weather looks great. Dry skies and sunshine can be expected at most times. Longer term forecast call for a few showers around by late weekend into early next week.

TROPICS:

The tropics remain relatively quiet in the wake of IAN. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM continues tracking to distant areas of disturbed weather. Disturbance #1 will approach the Eastern Caribbean Islands this weekend with low chances for development. This feature looks to stay over the Southern Caribbean longer term, heading closer to Central America.

Disturbance #2 stays well east of any land and has a high chance of developing over the next 5 days. We're tracking for you as always!