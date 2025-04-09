Orlando weather: Cool start to the day; below-normal temperatures through the afternoon

The Brief Temperatures this morning will begin in the 50s and 60s across Central Florida. Although it will warm up some this afternoon, below-normal temperatures are expected throughout the day, with highs in the 70s. The vast majority of the region will stay dry and mostly sunny, except for a few isolated showers along the coast.



Central Florida is off to a cooler start this Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will begin in the 50s and 60s, and although it will warm up some this afternoon, below-normal temperatures are expected throughout the day, with highs in the 70s.

We're off to a comfortable and quiet start to our Wednesday morning in Central Florida.

Plan for temperatures in the 50s and 60s as you make your way out the door and to your destinations.

By this afternoon, below-normal temperatures are on the way, with highs in the upper 70s for inland areas and the mid-70s near the coast.

The vast majority of the region will stay dry and mostly sunny, except the coast. This is where a northwesterly wind will pick up, giving way to a few isolated and spotty downpours and showers. Only a 20% chance of rain is on tap, mainly for areas along and east of Interstate 95.

A few of the isolated coastal showers will continue into overnight. Most of these won't make it too far west of I-95.

Otherwise, lows tonight will dip back down into the 50s and 60s.

A northwesterly wind will help keep a 20% chance of an isolated shower or two in the forecast for Thursday, again mostly for coastal areas.

Temperatures will be just a degree or two warmer, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

By Friday, temperatures will continue on their climb, with highs making a run towards the middle 80s.

That being said, a cold front will push through by Friday evening. This will help to bring the slim chance of a stray shower or two to the region, along with a nice cool down just in time for the weekend.

And speaking of the weekend, it will be a picture-perfect one.

As high pressure builds in, we'll plan for plenty of sunshine, along with pleasant temperatures as highs reach the mid to upper 70s.

