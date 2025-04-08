Orlando weather: Scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s kick off Tuesday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday morning's weather is starting off with a few scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s across Central Florida. However, with a bit of clearing and dry time, temperatures look to slowly rebound into the low and middle 70s for this afternoon.
What will the weather look like today?
What To Expect:
We're waking up to a few scattered showers this morning, mostly across areas south of Interstate 4 in Osceola and Brevard counties. This is largely due to a cold front that's now shifted to the south of Central Florida.
Off-and-on showers and downpours will continue for this same area after a brief break around the late morning to midday hours.
Rain chances will gradually taper off by late this evening.
Temperatures will tumble into the 60s by roughly midday. With a bit of clearing and dry time, temperatures look to slowly rebound into the low and middle 70s for this afternoon.
What will the weather look like tonight?
What's next:
Temperatures overnight will be noticeably cooler as lows dip down into the 50s and 60s.
What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?
Dig deeper:
Hit-and-miss light showers will exist into Friday, but, as a whole, chances will remain fairly low.
A cold front will sweep through the region on Friday, which will help set the stage for what will be a spectacular weekend.
By Friday, highs will approach the mid 80s.
For the weekend, highs will reach the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies.
