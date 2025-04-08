Orlando weather: Scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s kick off Tuesday morning

The Brief Tuesday morning's weather is starting off with a few scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s across Central Florida. With a bit of clearing and dry time, temperatures look to slowly rebound into the low and middle 70s for this afternoon. Rain chances will gradually taper off by late this evening, and temperatures overnight will be noticeably cooler as lows dip down into the 50s and 60s.



Tuesday morning's weather is starting off with a few scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s across Central Florida. However, with a bit of clearing and dry time, temperatures look to slowly rebound into the low and middle 70s for this afternoon.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

We're waking up to a few scattered showers this morning, mostly across areas south of Interstate 4 in Osceola and Brevard counties. This is largely due to a cold front that's now shifted to the south of Central Florida.

Off-and-on showers and downpours will continue for this same area after a brief break around the late morning to midday hours.

Rain chances will gradually taper off by late this evening.

Temperatures will tumble into the 60s by roughly midday. With a bit of clearing and dry time, temperatures look to slowly rebound into the low and middle 70s for this afternoon.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Temperatures overnight will be noticeably cooler as lows dip down into the 50s and 60s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Dig deeper:

Hit-and-miss light showers will exist into Friday, but, as a whole, chances will remain fairly low.

A cold front will sweep through the region on Friday, which will help set the stage for what will be a spectacular weekend.

By Friday, highs will approach the mid 80s.

For the weekend, highs will reach the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies.

