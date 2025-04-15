Orlando weather: Warm and breezy Tuesday ahead of tonight's cold front

The Brief Central Florida can expect a warm and breezy day on Tuesday ahead of a cold front moving in tonight, bringing slightly cooler and more comfortable conditions for Wednesday and Thursday.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

A warm and breezy day is on the way across Central Florida. Temperatures will go from the upper 50s and low 60s this morning, to the mid 80s for highs this afternoon.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine for much of our Tuesday, before clouds gradually stream throughout the afternoon and evening.

Winds will gradually pick up into this evening as well, with speeds as high as 20-25 mph.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What will the weather look like tonight?

A dry cold front passes through overnight while many are sleeping. While we won't see any rain from this front, a few clouds will briefly develop.

These will clear up before sunrise Wednesday morning. Temperatures will dip down into the low to mid 60s for morning lows.

What to expect:

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Wednesday and Thursday's will be slightly cooler and more comfortable, courtesy of tonight's cold front. Temperatures will be seasonable overall, with highs in the low to mid 80s through Friday.

A strong area of high pressure will build in across the southeast US. This will mean dry weather persists, though we really need the rain.

Temperatures will be heating up as well, just in time for the Easter holiday weekend.

High temperatures Sunday will be nearing the 90-degree mark. It's probably a good idea to hold any Easter-egg hunting activities earlier in the day when temperatures won't be quite as hot.

This will also help keep the chocolate and candies from melting as quickly.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35