Orlando weather: Sunny skies bring afternoon heat after cool morning

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

We're off to a cool start to our morning across Central Florida with temperatures in the 50s as you're stepping out the door.

With plenty of sunshine overhead, temperatures will be warming up in a big way. Afternoon highs will soar into the mid to upper 80s.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Clear skies continue tonight. Temperatures will cool off, with morning lows falling into the 50s and 60s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Warm and dry weather will be the name of the game across Central Florida for the next several days.

Temperatures will unseasonably warm Tuesday, ahead of a late evening cold front. We need the rain, but this front won't be bringing any wet weather our way.

At most, a few clouds will quickly sweep through along with a dose of slightly cooler and drier air. Temperatures will be close to our typical highs for mid-April, with highs nearing the low 80s for Wednesday.

We quickly see temperatures warm back up by late parts of this week and into the Easter weekend. Highs will be just shy of the 90-degree mark by Sunday.

