Orlando weather: Warm afternoon expected, rain possible on Thursday

The Brief After a cool start to the day, Central Florida can expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday. A few scattered showers and downpours are possible. It will be a great weekend ahead. Plan for plenty of sunshine along with pleasant temperatures as highs reach the mid to upper 70s.



What will the weather look like on Thursday?

What To Expect:

Today, we're off to another cool and refreshing start to our day in Central Florida with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another cool night is on the way with lows dipping down into the 50s and 60s. We look to stay mostly dry throughout the overnight as well.

Will it rain today?

Clouds will be on the increase as a few scattered showers and downpours will be possible with an onshore wind from the Atlantic.

A few lightning strikes and rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out.

What will the weather look on Friday and this weekend?

Looking Ahead:

By Friday, temperatures will continue on their climb with highs making a run for the middle 80s. That being said, a cold front will push through by Friday evening.

This will help to bring the low chance of a stray shower or two to the region, along with a nice cool down just in time for the weekend.

And speaking of the weekend, it will be a great one. As high pressure builds in, we'll plan for plenty of sunshine along with pleasant temperatures as highs reach the mid to upper 70s. Next week, temperatures look to heat back up. Afternoon highs as early as Monday will be warming into the mid to upper 80s.

