Orlando weather: Warm afternoon ahead for Central Florida on Thursday ahead tonight's cold front
What will the weather look like today?
ORLANDO, Fla. - In Orlando, there will be increasing clouds with a 10% chance of a brief shower. High: 81°
Surrounding Areas
- Daytona - Slightly cooler near the coast, but still pleasant with a few clouds. High: 75°
- Melbourne - Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 77°
What is causing this weather?
Southerly winds will help boost temperatures into the 70s and 80s this afternoon. It will also help bring just enough moisture for a few very isolated showers to form as a cold front pushes through later tonight.
What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?
- Friday - Pleasant, mostly sunny, and dry. High: 75°
- Saturday - Mostly sunny skies continue. High: 76°
- Sunday - Sunshine and pleasant conditions. High: 76°
- Monday - Sunny and seasonable. High: 76°
