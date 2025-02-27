Orlando weather: Warm afternoon ahead for Central Florida on Thursday ahead tonight's cold front

The Brief The Orlando area will experience increasing clouds on Thursday, with a 10% chance of a brief shower and a high of 81 degrees. A cold front moving in tonight may bring isolated showers to Central Florida after a warm, pleasant day.



What will the weather look like today?

In Orlando, there will be increasing clouds with a 10% chance of a brief shower. High: 81°

Surrounding Areas

Daytona - Slightly cooler near the coast, but still pleasant with a few clouds. High: 75°

Melbourne - Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 77°

What is causing this weather?

Southerly winds will help boost temperatures into the 70s and 80s this afternoon. It will also help bring just enough moisture for a few very isolated showers to form as a cold front pushes through later tonight.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Friday - Pleasant, mostly sunny, and dry. High: 75°

Saturday - Mostly sunny skies continue. High: 76°

Sunday - Sunshine and pleasant conditions. High: 76°

Monday - Sunny and seasonable. High: 76°

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

