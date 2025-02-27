Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Warm afternoon ahead for Central Florida on Thursday ahead tonight's cold front

By
Updated  February 27, 2025 6:55am EST
Orlando Weather Forecast: February 27, 2025

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner shares an update on the Thursday forecast in Orlando and the Central Florida region.

    • The Orlando area will experience increasing clouds on Thursday, with a 10% chance of a brief shower and a high of 81 degrees.
    • A cold front moving in tonight may bring isolated showers to Central Florida after a warm, pleasant day.

What will the weather look like today?

ORLANDO, Fla. - In Orlando, there will be increasing clouds with a 10% chance of a brief shower. High: 81°

  • Daytona - Slightly cooler near the coast, but still pleasant with a few clouds. High: 75°
  • Melbourne - Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 77°
What is causing this weather?

Southerly winds will help boost temperatures into the 70s and 80s this afternoon. It will also help bring just enough moisture for a few very isolated showers to form as a cold front pushes through later tonight.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week? 

  • Friday - Pleasant, mostly sunny, and dry. High: 75°
  • Saturday - Mostly sunny skies continue. High: 76°
  • Sunday - Sunshine and pleasant conditions. High: 76°
  • Monday - Sunny and seasonable. High: 76°

