Orlando weather: Cooler temperatures arrive ahead of Halloween

A cold front that moved through overnight is ushering in cooler temperatures and gusty winds this morning.

Temperatures will go from the 50s and 60s this morning to the low 70s for highs this afternoon. Orlando's high will be 73°, which is 9 degrees below our average high of 82°. Skies will be mostly sunny as winds gust up to 25-30 mph.

Temperatures cool off dramatically overnight. Lows will dip down into the upper 40s and low 50s. Orlando's low will be 55°.

Halloween forecast

Our Halloween forecast features mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 71°. As the trick-or-treaters are collecting candy, they'll probably want to wear a jacket and pants. After the sun sets, temperatures will quickly fall into the 60s. By 9pm, temperatures will dip down into the 50s.

Looking ahead

This weekend brings more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, as highs reach the mid and upper 70s. Overnight lows will still be cool, especially Saturday morning, where temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s and low 50s once again. We'll stay dry nearly all weekend long. Sunday night and into Monday will bring our next wave of showers and a few storms. Temperatures will be closer to the upper 70s as well.