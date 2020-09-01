Orlando venues to light up red on Tuesday to bring awareness to suffering live events industry

article

More than 1,000 venues across the country, including some in Central Florida, will light up red on Tuesday night to bring awareness to how the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered the live events industry.

The #RedAlertRESTART campaign aims to illuminate 1,500 buildings across America. Ten venues in Orlando, including the Amway Center and Camping World Stadium, will participate on Sept. 1.

"Due to COVID-19, the live events industry has been shuttered since March putting millions of people out of work," Allen Johnson, Orlando Venues Chief Venues Officer said. "Once a robust $35 billion industry, the live events business was the first to close and will be the last to reopen."

The goal is to raise public awareness that the live events industry is on red alert for its very survival, and create congressional pressure to act.

"The North American event comes on the heels of the August 11 event #WeMakeEvents Red Alert Day Of Action when over 700 buildings were lit in red across the UK, calling attention to the same plight facing the live events industry there."

