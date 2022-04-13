Orlando student saves pregnant co-worker hours after CPR training in school

A Central Florida students is a hero after saving a co-worker at his after school job just hours after learning CPR.

Daniel Navarro said he wasn't sure he'd ever use the training he learned at Lake Buena Vista High School in Orlando. But when his pregnant co-worker was found unresponsive, he didn't think – he just acted.



"I don't know if I feel like a hero, but I'm glad that I used it with her because now she's alive."

Florida students in 9th and 11th grade are now required to learn CPR. Local first responders lead the courses.

TRENDING: Caught on camera: Dolphin attacks trainer at Miami Seaquarium

"I was thinking if every 10-percent in every rotation gain some type of knowledge and retain information, it will be awesome. And the very next day we heard something and I was like ‘wow!’" said Vladamir Malakhov with Orange County Fire and Rescue.

Experts say the human brain can sustain up to 5 minutes without oxygen. CPR helps keep the blood flowing until medics arrive.

Daniel says his co-worker was dehydrated. Her blood pressure dropped and she collapsed. Thankfully he was in the right place at the right time and she's okay.

"She said thanks and thanks for giving me CPR you gave me. I said you're welcome."

MORE NEWS: Volusia County School Board terminates Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz

In another twist to this story, the first responders who arrived were also some of the people who trained the student earlier that day. The school also awarded Daniel a special certificate and gift bag for his quick-thinking.

Medical leaders want as many people as possible to know how to do CPR because a health emergency can happen anywhere.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.