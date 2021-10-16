Orlando Science Center offering COVID shots, ticket for free admission

article

The Orlando Science Center is holding a COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday. Those who get the jab will also receive a free admission ticket.

Workers from the Florida Department of Health will administer COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who is eligible for the 1st dose, 2nd dose, or a booster shot.

"Science matters now more than ever," the center wrote on their website. "This past year, we’ve all seen firsthand the important role science plays in our collective health and safety."

The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 16 on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

The complimentary ticket for general admission can be redeemed that day or you can save it to use on your next visit.

