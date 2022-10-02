Orlando officials: Avoid standing water, limit water usage as crews work to repair sewer damage

article

The City of Orlando issued an immediate water usage advisory Sunday morning as crews work to repair sanitary sewer damage from Hurricane Ian.

Officials are asking residents to severely limit water use in their homes, including laundry, dishwashing, showers irrigation and more, as wastewater staff are conducting emergency repairs to return sewer service. Residents are also being told to avoid using lakes, including contact with standing water or use of any watercrafts in the surrounding lakes and streets.

The citywide alert was issued after city Lift Stations 1, 2, and 3 were impacted after a 36-inch force main break caused an overflow of sewage in the surrounding lakes at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The advisory will remain in effect until noon.