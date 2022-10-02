Expand / Collapse search

Orlando officials: Avoid standing water, limit water usage as crews work to repair sewer damage

By FOX 35 News Staff
Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Cars are submerged in a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. The storm has caused widespread power outages and flash flooding in Central Florida as

ORLANDO, Fla. - The City of Orlando issued an immediate water usage advisory Sunday morning as crews work to repair sanitary sewer damage from Hurricane Ian. 

Officials are asking residents to severely limit water use in their homes, including laundry, dishwashing, showers irrigation and more, as wastewater staff are conducting emergency repairs to return sewer service. Residents are also being told to avoid using lakes, including contact with standing water or use of any watercrafts in the surrounding lakes and streets.

The citywide alert was issued after city Lift Stations 1, 2, and 3 were impacted after a 36-inch force main break caused an overflow of sewage in the surrounding lakes at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The advisory will remain in effect until noon. 