Florida power outages: Here's when power will be turned back on after Hurricane Ian

Florida Power and Light (FPL) announced when they estimate power will be turned back on for customers remaining without power after Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S, made landfall in Florida last week.

Utility companies in Florida have been working around the clock after the storm knocked out power to 2 million people. Many of those outages were customers of FPL, Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and a few dozen other municipally owned electric companies and rural electric cooperatives.

WHEN WILL POWER BE TURNED BACK ON IN FLORIDA?

As of Saturday, Oct. 1, FPL said in a news release that power has been restored to nearly 75% of its customers – including all hospitals in its service areas. The power utility said the majority of its customers will have their power turned back on by end of day on Friday, Oct. 7.

FPL customers living in Flagler, Seminole and Volusia and north Manatee counties can expect 95% of power to be restored by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The utility plans to have the power turned back on to customers in south Collier and south Manatee counties by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Southwest Florida counties can expect to have their power restored last – by Sunday, Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m. – likely due to the catastrophic flooding, storm surge and winds Hurricane Ian brought after making landfall on the southwest coast at the island of Cayo Costa near Fort Myers as a category 4 storm, packing 150 mph sustained winds Wednesday afternoon. Those counties include: Charlotte, Collier (north), DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Manatee (partial) and Sarasota.

More than 21,000 men and women – including mutual assistance from 30 states – are working 24/7 to restore power to the remaining 571,000 FPL customers safely and as quickly as possible.

So far, FPL said it has restored power to customers in Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Broward, Clay, Columbia, Hardee, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Palm Beach, Putnam, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Suwannee and Union counties – with it essentially restored in Brevard and Okeechobee counties.