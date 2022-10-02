72-year-old woman, dog killed in house fire in Seminole County

A 72-year-old woman and a dog are dead after the house they were in burst into flames early Sunday with the family asleep inside.

The Seminole County Fire Department said its crews responded to the 2,600-square-foot home located at 1820 Center Drive shortly before 1 a.m. and found it about 75% engulfed in flames with its roof partially collapsed.

Crews said two family members – a 66-year-old woman and a 14-year-old – and a dog were able to escape the fire, but the 72-year-old woman and another dog remained unaccounted for.

Authorities later confirmed both had been found dead.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews ran into issues getting water to the fire due to the nearest fire hydrant being in a gated community about a thousand feet away.

More than 20 units responded to the two-alarm fire. They said this is the first deadly fire they've had this year in Seminole County.

The American Red Cross has been requested to help the family.