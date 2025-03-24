Orlando pushes to host Jacksonville Jaguars for 2027 Season

The Brief Orange County leaders approved a $10 million bid to bring the Jacksonville Jaguars to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium for the 2027 season. The move could generate millions in economic impact, with projections of 150,000-175,000 overnight visitors. Gainesville's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is also under consideration.



Orange County leaders approved a $10 million bid to bring the Jacksonville Jaguars to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium for the 2027 season.

Decision on location expected in May

What we know:

Orange County leaders are pushing to bring the Jacksonville Jaguars to Camping World Stadium for the 2027 season while the team’s home stadium undergoes renovations.

On Monday, a county committee approved a $10 million bid using tourist tax funds to help lure the NFL franchise to Orlando. If the Jaguars host playoff games, the funding could increase to $11 million. The team is also considering Gainesville's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and will submit a recommendation to the NFL once all proposals are reviewed.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear which cities are competing against Orlando for the temporary home of the Jaguars. The final decision rests with the NFL owners, who will vote on the location during their meeting in May. Additionally, while projections suggest a significant economic boost, the actual impact of hosting an NFL season in Orlando remains to be seen.

The backstory:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning extensive renovations to their home stadium, requiring them to relocate for the entire 2027 season.

Orlando sees this as a prime opportunity to showcase itself as a potential host for a major professional sports team in the future. Camping World Stadium, which has hosted college football games and international soccer matches, is positioned as a strong contender.

What they're saying:

Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports, emphasized the potential economic impact:

"To be very conservative, we expect somewhere between $25-30 million per game in overall economic impact. We think somewhere between 150,000-175,000 out-of-market visiting overnight stays for the season, which we think is pretty conservative."

Hogan also highlighted the potential for larger crowds:

"There could be some outliers like the Buffalo Bills or somebody on the schedule that year who has a huge following [that] could peak at 60,000, but that’s really good business for the investment we’re looking to supply."

The Jaguars released a brief statement on the process:

"The Jaguars are monitoring the process taking place in Orlando. Once we receive all final proposals, we will submit our recommendation on the 2027 location to the NFL."

Big picture view:

If the proposal is accepted, Orlando could see a major boost in tourism and economic activity, reinforcing its position as a viable host for professional sports.

The move could also strengthen Orlando’s long-term ambitions of attracting a permanent NFL team. However, before anything is finalized, the Jaguars must make their recommendation, and the proposal must gain approval from the majority of NFL owners in May.

