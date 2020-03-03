Orlando Pride signs 2020 NWSL draft selections Courtney Petersen & Konya Plummer

article

Orlando Pride has signed 2020 NWSL College Draft selections Courtney Petersen and Konya Plummer each to a two-year contract with an option for an additional year. Taken at No. 7 and No. 10 overall, Petersen and Plummer comprise two of the four defenders selected by the Pride in the 2020 College Draft with Plummer becoming the first Jamaican-born player in league history to be drafted.

“We’re very happy to have come to terms with both Courtney and Konya,” Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said. “Each of them adds a new dynamic to our Orlando team and provides us with flexibility, contributing both on the backline or even in the midfield. We’re very excited about both of them and cannot wait for them to start their NWSL careers in Orlando.”

Petersen comes to Orlando after a five-year career at the University of Virginia. After redshirting her freshman season with the Cavaliers, she recorded five goals and 12 assists across 58 starts and 78 total appearances. Bearing a resume of collegiate successes, Petersen earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors, All-ACC recognition and a Top Drawer Soccer Best XI Second Team selection following both her junior and senior seasons.

At the international level, Petersen has competed for the United States U-14, U-15, U-17, and U-20 teams. She appeared in two matches for the U.S. at the U-20 World Cup in November of 2016.

In two seasons with the University of Central Florida, Plummer netted one goal across 25 total appearances at defense. As a senior, she earned AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors and recorded an AAC First Team selection. She began her collegiate career at Southeastern University where she earned All-Sun Conference honors, recording 38 appearances across two seasons.

Plummer, 22, competed for Jamaica at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France this past summer, marking her debut at the marquee international tournament. She captained the Reggae Girlz in their World Cup debut, and played every minute of Jamaica’s three matches in the contest. In total, she has recorded 22 appearances at the senior level throughout her international career.

The Orlando Pride contributed to this report.