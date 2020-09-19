Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
9
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM EDT until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
Rip Tide Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Flood Watch
from SAT 2:35 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Coastal Flood Watch
from SUN 8:00 AM EDT until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County
Rip Tide Statement
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM EDT until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County

Orlando Pride returns to the field with 0-0 draw at North Carolina

Updated 1 min ago
NORTH CAROLINA (Orlando Pride) - The Orlando Pride (0-0-1, 1 point) made its 2020 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) debut on Saturday afternoon, battling to a 0-0 draw against the host North Carolina Courage. The Pride, who played their first game of the year after missing out on the NWSL Challenge Cup, held the back-to-back league champions scoreless over the 90 minute while also providing debut opportunities for five players. 

Saturday’s game saw defenders Carrie Lawrence and Courtney Petersen, and midfielders Jordyn Listro, Deneisha Blackwood and Chelsee Washington all earn their first NWSL minutes, while forward Kate Howarth made her first league appearance since 2013. Petersen and Washington are full contract members of the Pride, while the other four signed short-term contracts ahead of the Fall Series. 

Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris finished the night with four saves, including a point blank stop on North Carolina’s Debinha, while Lawrence was active on both ends of the field, with a chance that went off the crossbar and a goal line clearance shortly after.