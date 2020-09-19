Orlando Pride returns to the field with 0-0 draw at North Carolina

article

The Orlando Pride (0-0-1, 1 point) made its 2020 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) debut on Saturday afternoon, battling to a 0-0 draw against the host North Carolina Courage. The Pride, who played their first game of the year after missing out on the NWSL Challenge Cup, held the back-to-back league champions scoreless over the 90 minute while also providing debut opportunities for five players.

Saturday’s game saw defenders Carrie Lawrence and Courtney Petersen, and midfielders Jordyn Listro, Deneisha Blackwood and Chelsee Washington all earn their first NWSL minutes, while forward Kate Howarth made her first league appearance since 2013. Petersen and Washington are full contract members of the Pride, while the other four signed short-term contracts ahead of the Fall Series.

Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris finished the night with four saves, including a point blank stop on North Carolina’s Debinha, while Lawrence was active on both ends of the field, with a chance that went off the crossbar and a goal line clearance shortly after.