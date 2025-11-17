Police: Orlando tattoo shop targeted by police, SWAT suspected of illegal drug sales

The Orlando Police Department released its investigative timeline, bodycam video, and new details regarding the execution of a search warrant at a tattoo business last week that ended in a shooting – leaving one person dead.

Orlando police and SWAT members descended on a tattoo shop, near Edgewater Drive and Lee Road, where officials suspected illegal drug sales were happening inside.

Police identified the man found dead inside the building as Kaleb Williams. Police said Williams was suspected of being connected to illegal drug sales inside the business. They said Williams was likely shot by the gunfire aimed at the armed person who ran out of the business.

OPD releases new video, showing different vantage point of shooting

FOX 35 obtained surveillance video last week that shows OPD's Swat Team members descending on the rear of the shopping center. Moments later, someone can be seen running out of a door, then running inside, followed by multiple rounds of gunfire.

On Monday, police released new bodycam video showing what happened after SWAT Team members arrived. Police said a known gang member was spotted outside the business in a tent. As SWAT Team members were yelling commands to that person, a second person, armed with an AK-47-style rifle, ran out of a rear door – and then immediately ran back inside, police said.

"Show me your hands," officers can be heard yelling, followed by gunfire.

Authorities fired multiple rounds in the direction of the door, video released by OPD shows. Police said the man who ran out of the business was not hurt. He has not been identified.

What we know about Kaleb Williams

Police identified the man found dead inside the business as Kaleb Williams. He was listed in the search warrant as a tattoo artist who rented a booth there.

Williams was also suspected of being part of an alleged hand-to-hand transaction in a vehicle outside the business.

Police said Williams' body was found near the rear door, where SWAT officers fired. He died at the scene. Police said a gun was found on William's body, and said that the gun was reported stolen.

Mom says police targeted wrong person

Williams' mom attended a vigil for her son Sunday afternoon outside the tattoo business. She said police targeted the wrong person and that her son should not have been shot or killed.

Police: Drugs, paraphernalia, and guns found inside

Police said there were nine people wanted in the search warrant. Three of those people named in the warrant were inside the business. Charges against those individuals were pending, officials said.

Williams was one of the nine people named in the warrant, police said.

Inside the business, police said detectives found:

- Five firearms

- Multiple boxes of handgun and rifle ammunition

- 190 grams of cannabis (some prepackaged for sale)

- One case of NARCAN

- Paraphernalia including scales and a vacuum sealer with bags

Timeline: Investigation started as an anonymous tip about illegal drug sales

Timeline:

Sept. 17 | OPD's Drug Enforcement Division receives an anonymous tip about "narcotic transactions and heavy gang activity" at the tattoo shop, near Edgewater Drive and Lee Road.

Sept. 19 | Orlando police officer responds to the tattoo shop regarding a "suspicious incident." An anonymous caller alleges witnessing drug sales inside, including cannabis and pills.

Week of Oct. 13 | Orlando police conduct surveillance of the tattoo shop and witness someone go into the tattoo shop and come out minutes later. Police conducted a traffic stop and found cannabis inside the vehicle.

Oct. 22 | Orlando police conducted surveillance and see Kaleb Williams exit the business and get into a vehicle. Inside, police allege Williams conducted a hand-to-hand transaction, allegedly connected to the sale of narcotics. Williams exits the vehicle and goes back inside the business.

Oct. 27 | Orlando police conduct surveillance of the tattoo business. The driver of a Jeep is seen walking out of the business and then pulled over for a traffic violation.

Nov. 10 | Orlando police seeks search warrant on the business suspecting there is illegal drug sales and illegal weapons possession inside the business.

Nov 14 | Orlando police, SWAT arrives at the tattoo business around 2 p.m. to serve a search warrant.

While conducting the warrant, a man armed with an AK-47 runs out of the rear of the building and runs back inside. Multiple officers fire their weapons. That man is not hurt. An hour later, around 3p.m. SWAT goes inside and finds a man dead. That man is later identified as Williams.

Nov. 17 | Orlando police identify the man found dead inside the tattoo shop as Kaleb Williams. Police said he was inside the business and shot by SWAT officers, who were firing at another person who allegedly ran out of the building with a gun and then ran back inside. Orlando police also released bodycam video of the moments before and during the shooting.

What we don't know:

In the search warrant, police identified a number of people allegedly connected to the tattoo shop, including the owner and at least six others described as tattoo artists who rent a booth at the tattoo shop.

Police said charges were pending, though it was not immediately clear against whom or what specific charges were going to be filed and recommended.

Police also have not named the suspected gang member found outside the business nor the charges he could be facing.