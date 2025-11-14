Police: Barricade situation in Orlando, roads closed
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting involving an officer that happened on Friday afternoon.
The incident has prompted road closures in the Fairview Shores area.
Orlando Police officers are on the scene of a shooting on Nov. 14 at Edgewater Drive and Lee Road.
What we know:
The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Edgewater Drive and Lee Road in Orlando, saying a suspect is barricaded in a building.
FOX 35 is on the scene, confirming that an OPD officer and SWAT unit were involved in the shooting. No officers were injured.
What we don't know:
Orlando Police have not released further information regarding what took place. No injuries are reported at this time. Officials ask that the public stay clear of the area.
What's next:
As of 4:30 p.m., the scene remains active. No updates have been provided by law enforcement, but FOX 35 has been informed that a briefing forthcoming, which will stream live on the FOX Local app,.
The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the Orlando Police Department.