Former Flagler County paramedic takes stand in sexual battery trial

A former Flagler County paramedic is on trial, accused of molesting an unconscious patient and filming it.

James Melady testified in his own defense Monday, insisting he was conducting a medical exam and trying to protect his patient.

The allegations

The backstory:

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly has called Melady a predator and a pervert. State prosecutors call him a sexual batterer. All Melady wants to know is whether a jury will call him guilty or innocent.

Melady is facing charges of sexual battery and video voyeurism after investigators say he inappropriately touched a woman’s genitals and filmed it while working as a paramedic in Flagler County. His alleged victim was a patient.

Dr. Terrell Swanson, an emergency medicine physician, testified the victim was brought to the ICU, unresponsive with a blood alcohol level of 0.537.

"One of the highest I’ve ever seen," he said.

Dr. Swanson testified there was no medical reason for Melady to touch the patient’s genitals.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors played audio of Melady talking with investigators before his arrest, admitting to the crime.

He claims he was on Ambien during that interview, and that what he said wasn’t true.

The defense

The other side:

Melady claims that he was merely doing a thorough exam when he filmed himself touching an unconscious patient’s genitals in the back of an ambulance in 2021.

And he says he filmed it because he didn’t have a second paramedic with him, so he wanted documentation of the exam to protect himself.

"You move the camera to get a better view of her breast," the prosecutor pointed out, saying he did the same thing to show a better angle of the patient’s genitals.

"I was paying attention to my patient," Melady said, arguing that he didn’t know exactly what the camera was pointing at.

Melady’s other charges

Dig deeper:

While investigating this case, detectives found other allegations against Melady.

His ex-wife contacted law enforcement, saying he’d admitted to installing a hidden camera in her bedroom.

While investigating that, detectives learned Melady had allegedly stolen credit and debit cards from three different patients who he transported in his ambulance, including a 92-year-old woman he’s accused of stealing over $700 from.

New protocols

Flagler County Fire Rescue changed its protocols after Melady’s arrest last year, adding cameras in the back of all ambulances, and mandating two personnel have to ride in the back together when transporting patients considered vulnerable or underage.

What's next:

The prosecution and defense have both rested their cases. Closing statements will begin on Wednesday.