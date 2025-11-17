Vigil held for man dead in Orlando SWAT standoff shooting; investigation ongoing

The Brief Friends and family of a man who died during a Nov. 14 SWAT standoff held a vigil on Sunday. Orlando Police saw one man leave the building with a rifle, then run back in when they saw police. Police shot at the suspect, they said. A woman, who said her son died in the incident, said her son was not the person with the rifle.



A vigil was held in memory of a man who died during an Orlando Police SWAT standoff on Friday as officers were looking for multiple people wanted on drug and weapons charges.

In a vigil – held outside a tattoo parlor on Edgewater Drive and Lee Road – dozens of people gathered, carrying green and gold star-shaped balloons and candles in honor of the man who died. Orlando Police have not released the name of the victim or of the people wanted on warrant.

Police have also not confirmed if the victim was one of the people wanted on the warrant, but the man's family said he was just there to work.

The backstory:

The Orlando Police Department arrived to serve a search warrant related to drug and weapons charges at a tattoo business. There were multiple suspects connected to the search warrant, the department said.

Orlando Police Department Chief Eric Smith said the department believed all the suspects in connection to the search warrant were at the tattoo shop and criminal activity was happening in the shop.

Around 2:05 p.m., police said a man exited the back of the tattoo shop, armed with an AK-47, and ran back inside after seeing SWAT officers. Police fired several shots at the suspects, the department said.

"There were multiple people barricaded inside and when we made entry, we did find a deceased person in the business," Smith said.

FOX 35 cameras captured multiple Orlando police vehicles, police officers, and SWAT members surrounding the shopping center. Glass at a tattoo business appeared to have been shattered, according to SKYFOX video from the scene.

No officers were hurt in this incident.

What we know:

Natalie Birch Escribano, who said her son was killed in Friday's shooting, told FOX 35 her son was not the person with the rifle and that he was sitting in the shop when the shooting took place.

"He was literally just here working," Escribano said. "I talked to him at 1:51 p.m. and 20 minutes later, my baby was gone, and it's not fair."

What we don't know:

Orlando Police have not released the victim's name at this time. It's not known if he died from shots fired by officers, other people in the shop or a self-inflicted wound. Police have also not publicly identified the people wanted on the warrant.

On Nov. 14, Smith said he was unsure if anyone not related to the warrant was hurt. Smith said it's also under investigation if the suspects were employees of the tattoo business.

Officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave during the ongoing investigation.

What's next:

FOX 35 reached out to Orlando Police over the weekend and on Monday morning to confirm the name of the man who died as well as an update on the investigation.