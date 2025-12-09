Powerball: $1 million ticket sold in Florida as jackpot surges to $930 million

The Brief The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $930 million after no big winners on Monday night. According to lottery officials, a ticket worth $1 million was sold in Florida. The last Powerball jackpot win was on Sept. 6, when two tickets in Texas and Missouri won the $1.787 billion prize.



The Powerball jackpot is now surging toward $1 billion after no one won the grand prize in Monday night's drawing.

However, a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Florida, according to lottery officials.

The Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $930 million, with an estimated cash option of $429 million.

The winning numbers drawn on Monday were 8, 32, 52, 56, 64 and a Powerball of 23.

$1 million ticket sold in Florida

Although no one won the big prize, a ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Sunshine State. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on S. Kanner Highway in Stuart, according to lottery officials. The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Powerball.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Dec. 10 at 10:59 p.m.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Watch the drawing live.

Powerball jackpot keeps growing

The current jackpot has rolled over since September. The last jackpot win was on Sept. 6, when a pair of tickets from Texas and Missouri won the $1.787 billion prize.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to lottery officials. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Winners can receive their jackpot prize as a lump sum or as an annuity that's paid in 30 payments over 29 years.