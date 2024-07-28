Man missing after canceled flight at MCO found safe, family says

Family members of 83-year-old Patrick Bailey are relieved after announcing he has been located after missing a flight from Orlando to Oregon.

The family said that he decided to return home via bus and didn't realize there would be an investigation into his whereabouts.

The Orlando Police Department launched a search for Bailey shortly after he missed his flight at Orlando International Airport due to the CrowdStrike outages that affected airports nationwide.

OPD later confirmed Bailey was unaware he left his phone at an Orlando area hotel until he was on his bus ride.

In a statement, the family said in part: "We would like to thank everyone who helped us find him, particularly the Orlando Police Department, members of the Crescent City Elks Lodge #1689, the Orlando media, and thousands of friends and family on social media. We are grateful for your prayers and offers to help!"

Bailey is said to be healthy and in good spirits.