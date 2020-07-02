Orlando police release video recorded on night 'Black Lives Matter' mural was defaced

Two surveillance cameras recorded graffiti being sprayed on the recently painted "Black Lives Matter" street mural on Rosalind Ave. in Orlando, police said.

Police said one camera captures several subjects approaching the mural on the night of June 26, just before 11:30 p.m. A second camera appears to show vandals defacing the mural while others kept a lookout.

"Abolish Police" and "Not Enough" read some of the graffiti. The mural was restored the following day with some fresh paint.

"This type of behavior has no place in our city, and this will not deter our efforts to bring about real change and action," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer of the incident.

"Vandalism is not how we bring positive change to our community," Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said.

In the surveillance video released on Thursday, it is difficult to distinguish any specific characteristics from the suspects, investigators said.

Authorities have not released an estimated cost of the damage. The mural itself cost the city $20,000.

Members of the public are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or Orlando Police at 321-235-5300 with any information in this case.