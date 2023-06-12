Orlando police officer accused of reckless driving, leaving traffic stop after exchange with deputy

An Orlando Police officer is facing charges after being pulled over by a Seminole County sheriff's deputy.

The deputy said he pulled the officer over for speeding, but the Orlando officer didn't stick around after a brief exchange. The whole thing was recorded on the Seminole County sheriff's deputy's body camera.

"What?" Orlando Police Officer Alexander Shaouni asked of the deputy after stepping out of his cruiser. "I am going into work, my man. Why are you trying to pull me over?"

"Because you’re going 80 in a 45," the deputy responded.

When asked, Shaouni refused to show the deputy his license, got back in his car, and took off with his flashing lights running. However, no lights were on when the deputy said he first clocked Shaouni driving 80 miles per hour along a stretch of roadway where the speed limit is 45 miles per hour.

The Orlando Police Department isn't saying much while its internal affairs investigators look into what happened. The department said Shaouni hasn't been fired, but he has been relieved of duty pending an investigation.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is charging the officer with reckless driving and resisting and fleeing from a law enforcement officer.