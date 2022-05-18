Police: Man shoots at Orlando officers during traffic stop, officers unhurt

Two Orlando police officers who were shot at by a suspect following a traffic stop are unhurt, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers said the incident happened Wednesday afternoon on Mercy Drive near WD Judge Drive.

Authorities said the two officers were driving down Mercy Drive in an unmarked unit when another driver passed them in a no-passing zone.

That's when police said they turned on their lights and sirens and pulled the vehicle over.

Before officers could get out of their patrol car, OPD said the driver began shooting at them.

The man drove off following the shooting and crashed, a spokesperson for the police department said.

Other OPD officers responded and found the suspect – who was hurt — and began to provide help until medical personnel took him to a hospital.

One of the officers shot is a 10-year veteran on the force, according to police. The other is a two-year veteran.

An investigation is ongoing.