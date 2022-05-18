Florida man attacks driver with knife during road rage incident, victim pulls out gun, deputies say

Intense cellphone video shows the moments deputies say a Florida man attacked another driver with a knife during a road rage incident and the victim turned the tables by pulling out a gun.

Rafael Rivera, 50, was arrested and is facing a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon without Intent to Kill, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. He is currently being held on no bond.

The incident reportedly happened in Palm Coast at Pine Lakes Parkway and Whirlaway Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, Rivera was driving a Silver Toyota Tacoma when the victim says he cut in front of him while he was on his motorcycle. When both men came to a stop, deputies say Rivera walked toward the victim with a knife in his hand.

"Get on your bike and go!" Rivera is allegedly heard yelling in the video.

"Concerned there was about to be a physical altercation, the victim grabbed his metallic knuckles," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

The sheriff's office said after exchanging words, Rivera stepped aggressively toward the victim and began slashing his knife at him.

Rafael Rivera/Flagler Co. Sheriff's Office

The victim, who has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, pulled out his firearm, deputies said. Rivera is seen backing up after the knife it pulled, but still yells at the victim to get on his bike and ride away.

The wife of the victim recorded the incident on her cellphone.

Both men were detained while the incident was being investigated. Following interviews and watching the video, Rivera was arrested.

"Traffic disagreements should never result in violence in our streets. In this particular incident, the video captured by the victim’s wife clearly shows that her husband’s life was threatened. I applaud the way the motorcyclist handled this situation," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "After his life was clearly threatened, he lawfully defended himself and then de-escalated the situation. The offender is lucky he was not shot."