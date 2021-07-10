Orlando police investigating fake bomb threat that caused evacuation at Mall at Millenia

The Orlando Police Department said Saturday that a bomb threat at the Mall at Millenia was cleared after nothing dangerous was found.

Police were called to the mall Saturday afternoon after reports of a bomb threat. Traffic was blocked at the I-4 exit ramp at Conroy Road and the mall was safely evacuated.

Just after 9 p.m., police said the mall was cleared by security after no "hazards" were found. Just minutes earlier, police said the roadways surrounding the mall were also reopened.

"An interior search of the mall was conducted, no suspicious devices were located. There were no injuries as part of the evacuation or response to the mall," police said.

MORE NEWS: Gator that killed dog caught, euthanized in Winter Garden

In an evening update from the Orlando Police Department, officials said the bomb threat came in through a phone call, with the caller saying there were multiple bombs in different parts of the mall.

Police said the investigation remains active, as the person responsible could be charged with a felony. The focus of their investigation will be the phone call.

Investigators said the mall will reopen with normal operating hours on Sunday.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.