Orlando pastor who died of COVID laid to rest

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Orlando’s Majestic Life Church to celebrate the life of Dr. Sheila Spencer, an Orlando pastor who died after a battle with COVID-19.

"She was motivated to teach, preach, share, empower. She knew her assignment was to take this gospel to the nation," said a fellow pastor from the altar.

Despite the turnout, everyone was in masks, people were spaced farther apart, and people sanitized their hands on the way in. Bishop Harold Calvin Ray, a friend and fellow pastor, says she will be sorely missed.

"Everything we've known of her has been one of innovation, excellence, integrity and great character."

But Ray says her passing during this pandemic is also a message for the community she served.

"This illness, this disease, that we all must take more seriously, and we must take every safeguard we can to protect ourselves, our families, and others."

Spencer's family has set up a foundation in her name to support students and the elderly. Doctors diagnosed Spencer with the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 shortly before she was set to get vaccinated against the virus.

Her family is urging everyone to get the shot.

"The virus knows no color, race or religion," Ray said, "we need to be very careful this time. Follow the science and activate accordingly to protect our loved ones and those around us."