'We need each other': Orlando pastor helps family lay mother shot and killed to rest

As a family mourns the loss of an Orange County mother, they're thankful for the church that donated a funeral service they couldn't afford.

Tyi Faison was murdered on Mother's Day along South Orange Avenue and 6th Street, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators. The family says Faison had finished working the night shift at Circle-K and was walking home at 4 a.m. when someone shot and killed her.

FOX 35 spoke with the family last week when they expressed they couldn't afford a funeral. That's when we introduced Faison to Pastor Glendy Hamilton, who conducted the funeral service at Harvest Baptist Church in Paramore free of charge on Saturday.

"That’s what we do. That’s who we are. We’re a community," Pastor Hamilton said. "You can’t do it in this world by yourself. We need each other."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says it doesn't believe this was a random act and is still looking for the suspect. If you have any information, please call Crimeline.

Family and friends at the service Saturday expressed their frustration and tears. The single mother leaves behind three young children.

"This is hard," a family member at the funeral service said. "This is a hard pill to swallow because she didn’t deserve this."

The family also started a donation page to help with expenses for her children.