Paramore pastor donates funeral service for slain mother of 3

As Orange County deputies search for the person who killed a single mother of three on Mother's Day, a church pastor is donating a funeral service to help support the family.

Tyi Faison was murdered on Mother's Day along S. Orange Avenue and 6th Street, according to investigators.

It has been a devastating week for the victim's mother, Shovell Faison. Shel made a plea for help, "We pray someone help us with a church. We ain’t got no money."

Her prayers were answered. A pastor contacted FOX 35 News and said he would be willing to hold a funeral service.

"Oh, Jesus!" a grateful Faison said, fighting back tears.

She said her daughter had finished working the night shift at Circle-K and was walking home at 4 a.m. on Sunday when someone shot and killed her. The single mother leaves behind three young children.

On the family’s GoFundMe page, many are making donations to the children, including a woman named Vivian Blanco. Blanco's son, Anthony Mejias, died in a hit and run on S. Orange Avenue last month.

"Thank you, Vivian. Maybe we’ll meet one day," Faison said. "I’m sorry. I give you my condolences."

We introduced Faison to Pastor Glendy Hamilton, who will be conducting her daughter's funeral service at Harvest Baptist Church in Paramore.

Pastor Hamilton told Faison, "The Lord wanted me to meet you in a time of trouble," to which Faison replied, " I appreciate it, Pastor."

Pastor Hamilton said this isn’t the first time he’s donated a funeral to families in need.

"With COVID, no jobs, shootings, and stuff, I’m just glad God use me and use you."

Orange County deputies believe Faison was targeted and continue to work leads. Call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) if you have information.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.