Orlando man wins $1 million on $20 scratch-off from gas station

An Orlando man is $1 million richer after picking up a winning scratch-off ticket from a gas station.

James Bronzo, 62, claimed the $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

Bronzo bought his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 3000 West Colonial Drive in Orlando. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky scratch-off ticket only cost him $20.

